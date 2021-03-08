Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 894 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,622 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. FMR LLC raised its position in Intuit by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after acquiring an additional 527,143 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,281,000 after acquiring an additional 245,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intuit by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,471,000 after acquiring an additional 41,999 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Intuit by 3.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,649,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,152,000 after acquiring an additional 99,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Intuit by 11.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,570,000 after acquiring an additional 239,842 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $382.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.82. The firm has a market cap of $104.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

