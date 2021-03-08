Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Takes Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 410,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.57% of Meritor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meritor by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 245,148 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Meritor by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Meritor by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 204,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30,773 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Meritor by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 164,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 49,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meritor news, Director William R. Newlin sold 14,413 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $395,925.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,354,308.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,983 shares of company stock worth $9,974,234 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $30.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. Meritor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Meritor’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

