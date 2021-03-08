Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Takes Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 182,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.11% of Vontier at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

VNT stock opened at $32.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.19. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

VNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

