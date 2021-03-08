Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $2,097.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,975.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,730.49. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.