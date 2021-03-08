Pamp Network (PAMP) Reaches Market Cap of $5,574.78

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded up 34.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Pamp Network has a market capitalization of $5,574.78 and $376,843.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One Pamp Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pamp Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00060199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.17 or 0.00825482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00009478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00061036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00030226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00041240 BTC.

Pamp Network Token Profile

Pamp Network (PAMP) is a token. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 tokens. The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pamp Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pamp Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pamp Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.