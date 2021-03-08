Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 16,204 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,204 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Ball by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 270,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after purchasing an additional 75,912 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Ball by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 158,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ball by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,025,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 560,783 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Ball by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Ball by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,233,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,943,000 after acquiring an additional 23,837 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $8,905,790.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $2,333,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL opened at $82.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.96. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ball currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.