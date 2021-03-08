Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 80,333 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,463 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,333 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.55% of The Bancorp worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,216,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,387,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,533,000 after purchasing an additional 200,033 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,891,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 192,233 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director James J. Mcentee III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Also, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $21.97 on Monday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.