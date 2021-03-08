Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of SiteOne Landscape Supply at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,526,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,396,000 after acquiring an additional 358,011 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,306,000 after acquiring an additional 29,557 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,373,000 after buying an additional 9,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 850,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,226,000 after buying an additional 34,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,237,000 after buying an additional 40,018 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.78.

SITE opened at $158.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $179.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.93.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,443,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

