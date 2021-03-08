Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 67.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,818 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Tredegar worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,086,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,249,000 after purchasing an additional 182,178 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Tredegar by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,933,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,982,000 after acquiring an additional 53,115 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tredegar by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 47,102 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tredegar by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tredegar by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 70,829 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tredegar stock opened at $17.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.43. Tredegar Co. has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the Sure&Soft, Soft Quilt, ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic films and fabrics for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

