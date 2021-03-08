Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 28,197 Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 84.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,197 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Neenah worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Neenah by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Neenah by 332.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 22,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,840,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,981,000 after purchasing an additional 115,655 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Neenah by 7.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neenah stock opened at $57.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $976.04 million, a P/E ratio of -92.02 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.15. Neenah, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $61.49.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.37. Neenah had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

Separately, Sidoti lowered Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Neenah Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

