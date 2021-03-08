Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 326,489 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 906,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,489 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,787,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,708,000 after buying an additional 2,355,918 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,246,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,739,000 after purchasing an additional 973,561 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,377,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 518,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,575,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,618,000 after purchasing an additional 465,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.

HLX opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.68 million, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 3.66. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $5.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

