Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 356,813 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 339.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,813 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Community Health Systems worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 76.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 72,398 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 11.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 24.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 207,297 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $8.69 on Monday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. Research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CYH. Truist increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.52.

In other news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $30,273,210.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

