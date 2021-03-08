Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 70,655 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 239,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 70,655 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of AngioDynamics worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 14.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the third quarter worth $470,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 22,670 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the third quarter worth $236,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANGO stock opened at $21.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $799.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $120,445.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,690.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

