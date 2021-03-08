Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 104,547 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,172,000 after buying an additional 15,828 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 75,581 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its position in CVS Health by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 85,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $70.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.43.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

