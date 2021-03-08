Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 435.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 170.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $800,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,427.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $546,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,001,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,438 shares of company stock worth $3,175,198. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.83.

NYSE:RMD opened at $185.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.45. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $224.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

