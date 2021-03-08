Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.44 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160,066 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,445,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,736,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419,945 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,020,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,648,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,260 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $37.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $38.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average is $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $154.74 billion, a PE ratio of 101.16, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.