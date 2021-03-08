Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.51 Million Stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,277 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,759,000 after purchasing an additional 200,079 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,604,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,430,000 after purchasing an additional 84,504 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1,368.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,259,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764,678 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 23.4% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,652,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,637,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,925,000 after purchasing an additional 87,184 shares during the last quarter.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AIV shares. Scotiabank raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

In other news, Director Robert A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael A. Stein sold 47,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $222,601.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AIV opened at $4.82 on Monday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.