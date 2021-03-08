Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,957 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,838,000 after buying an additional 552,938 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $2,102,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC stock opened at $84.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.94 and its 200-day moving average is $94.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

