Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,776 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $48.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average is $52.07.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZN. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

