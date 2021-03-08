Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 98.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,001 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 319,233 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.56% of SM Energy worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in SM Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in SM Energy by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SM Energy by 55.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 124,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 11.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 86,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SM stock opened at $17.90 on Monday. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 6.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.37.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. On average, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

