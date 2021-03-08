Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.98 Million Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,010 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.76% of Barrett Business Services worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBSI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 530.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1,499.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBSI. TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised their target price on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,522.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 1,624 shares of company stock valued at $114,280 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $71.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $77.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.28. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%. Analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Barrett Business Services Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

