Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 109.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,683 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Veeco Instruments worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 36,271 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 788,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,692,000 after acquiring an additional 121,203 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $21.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 1.42. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

