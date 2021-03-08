Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETR stock opened at $89.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.88. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETR. Wolfe Research raised Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.31.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

