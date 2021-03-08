Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $4.30 Million Position in Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 145.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,933 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Atkore International Group worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atkore International Group by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 70,904 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $780,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,088,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 171,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATKR opened at $69.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.78. Atkore International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $71.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 2.47.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Atkore International Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Atkore International Group from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

