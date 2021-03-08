Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 2,314.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Graham worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 68.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 12.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the third quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Graham by 56.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after buying an additional 16,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Graham stock opened at $571.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $584.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $480.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.10. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $267.89 and a 12 month high of $634.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.73 by $0.65. Graham had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 7.30%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

In other Graham news, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 8,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.51, for a total transaction of $4,095,259.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,724,589.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $38,008.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,372 shares of company stock worth $6,447,503 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

