Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,046 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.91% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 522.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $37,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,109.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $39.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $539.19 million, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.49.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

