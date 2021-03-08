Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,795 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Schneider National worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Schneider National by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $920,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Schneider National by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 35,650 shares in the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.32. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNDR. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.