Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 111,328 Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,328 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of GenMark Diagnostics worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 1,579.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 654,193 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 69.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,145,000 after purchasing an additional 435,451 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 620,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 424,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,623,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,103,000 after purchasing an additional 262,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 18.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,513,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,495,000 after purchasing an additional 233,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $19.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -47.17 and a beta of 3.02.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 230,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyler Jensen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 214,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,776 shares of company stock worth $3,781,837. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on GenMark Diagnostics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

