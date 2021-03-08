Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,083 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,693,000 after buying an additional 655,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,352,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,446,000 after purchasing an additional 55,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,054,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,525,000 after purchasing an additional 299,778 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,752,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,276,000 after purchasing an additional 110,659 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,231,000 after purchasing an additional 491,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $91.71 on Monday. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $111.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.64.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

