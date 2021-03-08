Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,064 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 46.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $119.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $142.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.65%.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

