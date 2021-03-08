Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,886 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Lumber Liquidators worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,018,000 after purchasing an additional 178,055 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 7.5% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 921,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,320,000 after acquiring an additional 64,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,733,000 after buying an additional 32,111 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 57.2% in the third quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 287,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,342,000 after buying an additional 104,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 570.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 225,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 191,844 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

NYSE LL opened at $23.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average is $27.23.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.51 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

