Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,612 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Silicon Laboratories worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 222,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,357,000 after acquiring an additional 53,719 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $194,625.00. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $691,716 over the last ninety days. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLAB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $145.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 486.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.35. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.