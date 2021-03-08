Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112,136 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Korn Ferry worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Korn Ferry by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 100,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $6,262,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,670,504.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $630,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,651 shares of company stock valued at $8,325,256. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY opened at $61.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.05. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $65.31.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

KFY has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

