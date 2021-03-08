Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 89.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 147,817 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $207.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.55. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,741.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

