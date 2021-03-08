Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,729 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,729 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in PPL by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 328,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,250,000 after buying an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PPL by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in PPL by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPL. Bank of America cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.54.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.00. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.