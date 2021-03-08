Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,574 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,574 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Sonic Automotive worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $47.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.95. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 2.58.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

