Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 23,879 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,879 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $80.32 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $84.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.79.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.66). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RHP. Raymond James cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

