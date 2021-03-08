Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,217 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Arcus Biosciences worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 58.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,167,000 after purchasing an additional 930,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 18.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,129,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,636,000 after acquiring an additional 490,190 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 33.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,372,000 after acquiring an additional 295,955 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $4,814,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCUS. Truist lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $34.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.03. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc bought 5,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,913,029 shares in the company, valued at $542,608,131. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $66,367.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

