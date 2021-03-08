Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 35,541 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,541 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,331,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 61,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 43.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,076,000 after buying an additional 158,418 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $3,102,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $112.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.70 and its 200 day moving average is $96.89. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $113.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.09%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $282,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.