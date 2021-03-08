Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 606,407 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 88.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606,407 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $45.12 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $45.63. The stock has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.34, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.30.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

