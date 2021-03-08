PancakeSwap (CAKE) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.60 Billion

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One PancakeSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $12.50 or 0.00023326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $1.60 billion and $168.69 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.09 or 0.00457401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00067867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00047137 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00076005 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00078215 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.22 or 0.00468842 BTC.

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 211,522,608 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,976,819 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap

PancakeSwap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.