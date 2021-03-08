PancakeSwap (CAKE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $148.62 Million

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 8th. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for $11.22 or 0.00022313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and $148.62 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.66 or 0.00462743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00067286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00076158 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00081190 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00050567 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.65 or 0.00450797 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 211,005,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,598,801 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

