Panda Yield 1-Day Volume Hits $702,538.00 (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Panda Yield has a total market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $702,538.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Panda Yield coin can now be bought for $3.85 or 0.00007436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Panda Yield has traded down 41% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00060210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $422.52 or 0.00816352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00009520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00026109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00061135 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00029705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00041350 BTC.

Panda Yield Coin Profile

Panda Yield (CRYPTO:BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 813,645 coins and its circulating supply is 813,360 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Panda Yield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

