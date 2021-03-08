Paparazzi (PAZZI) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. During the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Paparazzi has a total market cap of $14,206.06 and $3,402.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paparazzi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.56 or 0.00461036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00067025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00075800 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00080646 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00050657 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.92 or 0.00451917 BTC.

Paparazzi Token Profile

Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 tokens. Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io

Paparazzi Token Trading

