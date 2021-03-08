Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

PARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upgraded Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 127.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $18.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $998.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.23. Par Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.15). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Par Pacific will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

