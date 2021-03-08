Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of Park National worth $10,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 27.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park National during the third quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Park National stock opened at $130.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Park National Co. has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $130.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.77. Park National had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $121.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.61 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

