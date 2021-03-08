Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.38. Park-Ohio reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 207.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on Park-Ohio from $21.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

PKOH stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.88. 3,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,249. Park-Ohio has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.39 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 13.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 577.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

