Parkgene (GENE) Trading 46.2% Lower Over Last Week

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 22.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Parkgene has a market capitalization of $206,332.60 and approximately $83.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parkgene token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Parkgene has traded down 46.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00060548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.31 or 0.00821455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00009522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00061138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00029861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00041707 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io

Buying and Selling Parkgene

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

