PARSIQ Price Reaches $1.18 on Top Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $130.16 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00002350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00075015 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000493 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,039,077 tokens. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

PARSIQ Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

