Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Sets New 12-Month High at $86.40

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.40 and last traded at $84.86, with a volume of 473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.05.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PATK shares. TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.53.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other news, Director M Scott Welch sold 426 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $34,186.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,506 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $245,209.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 279,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,528,926.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,256 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,527. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PATK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the third quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

